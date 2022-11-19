Temperature drops down to 11.1°C

Aurangabad:

The temperature in the city is getting colder with the passing day. On Saturday, the Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 11.1 Degrees Celsius (°C). The city had saw a low of 11.4°C on Friday. Since the onset of winter, the city dwellers are experiencing fluctuating temperatures this year. For the last 5 days, the temperature has been falling below 12°C. The freezing cold is making it difficult for the citizens to step outside their homes in the morning. Fires are lit at night to ward off the cold.