Temperature of 42.8 degrees recorded in city
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2022 09:45 PM2022-05-10T21:45:16+5:302022-05-10T21:45:16+5:30
Aurangabad, May 10:
The temperature in the city dropped slightly on Tuesday. However, the it remained on the threshold of 43 degrees. The Chikalthana observatory recorded a temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius. For the second day in a row, the citizens had to face the heat wave. The citizens are experiencing the scorching heat for the past three days.