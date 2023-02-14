Temperature-related illnesses on a rise

-Severe heat felt during the day and cold in the night

Aurangabad: Due to fluctuation in temperature, heat is felt during the day and cold at night. These fluctuations in temperature are inviting diseases.

The weather has been changing for the past fifteen days. Last week, 34.5 degree Celsius (°C) minimum and 10.2 maximum temperature was recorded on February 11. A minimum temperature of 34.4 °C and a maximum temperature of 13.2 degrees were recorded on February 12. There was a humid atmosphere during the day and night. A minimum temperature of 33°C and a maximum temperature of 10.2°C were recorded on February 13. A minimum temperature of 33.5°C and a maximum temperature of 8.1 degrees were recorded on February 14. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 33.5°C and minimum at 8.1°C.

As a result of the changing temperature, diseases like viral fever have increased and patients with cough, cold and fever are seen crowding the clinics in the wards of government and private hospitals. Children seem to be in more among the patients.

Cold to last for two days

Snow fell in early February in the Northeastern United States. It has resulted in global climate change. India's climate has also been affected. It will be cold for at least two more days, said Srinivas Aundhkar, meteorologist.