Temple resonates with chants of “Jai Malhar” on the second Sunday after Champa Shashthi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

At the Satara Khandoba Temple, the second Sunday following Champa Shashthi witnessed a massive turnout from devotees of all ages. From early morning, crowds gathered, offering rewadi and bhandara, bowing at Khandoba’s feet, as powerful chants of “Jai Malhar” echoed throughout the temple premises.

The sanctum was packed with devotees seeking darshan, and a long queue extended well into the evening. Volunteers appointed by the temple trust were deployed to assist the devotees. Since a theft of gold ornaments occurred last Sunday, police teams closely monitored the temple and queues through CCTV surveillance. Devotees arriving for darshan placed special emphasis on offering coconuts, bhel-bhandara, and participating in special aarti, said priest Vishal Dhumal.

Assembly hall and lamp tower also a major attraction

Officials, employees, and school students were also seen visiting the temple for darshan on Sunday. The temple’s newly built assembly hall and the tall lamp tower drew significant attention. Last year, the temple premises were partially under construction, but the improved appearance this year proved captivating for devotees. A few minor works remain, and by next year, the temple surroundings, lighting, and other facilities will become even more convenient for visitors, said trust president Ramesh Chopde and secretary Sahebrao Palsakar.