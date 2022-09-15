Tender process for bus frame and color work of ST

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

Tender process is being conducted for construction of bus frame, bus crossbar and color work at Chikalthana central workshop of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). However, the ST unions alleged that the administration is eyeing privatization instead of recruiting manpower.

There is an outcry from the ST workers and employees unions that the MSRTC is planning privatization of workshops through the tender process. New buses were being built in Chikalthana central workshop for many years. However, for the last 3 years, the production of new buses has been completely stopped due to lack of new chassis. Currently a steel bodied bus is being built on the old ordinary bus chassis. While waiting for the recruitment, it has been planned to outsource various bus construction works.

Borrow staff from other workshops

If there is a staff shortage, staff from other workshops should be used to do such work. Workshops should not be privatized under any circumstances, said Srirang Barge, general secretary, Maharashtra ST Employees Congress.