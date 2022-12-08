Tennis coach’s mother, daughter beaten up

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Around 15 to 20 persons entered the house of tennis coach Rajendra Dangwal (Thackarenagar, Cidco, N-2), who is providing tennis coaching in the city for the past 33 years, and beat his 79 years old mother and 22 years old daughter on Wednesday afternoon. They then took all the household articles from the house in a truck.

Similarly, Dungwal’s tennis court was also damaged and caused huge losses. Cases were registered with Mukundwadi police station in both incidents.

PI Brahma Giri said Saloni Rajendra Dangwal (22) and her grandmother were alone in the house on Wednesday afternoon. Virendra Patil, his son, and around 20 persons forcibly entered the house. They then abused and beat the old day and snatched her mobile phone. When Saloni tried to inform the police on her phone, they tried to tear her cloths and snatched her hair. They beat the old woman with footwear. They then took gold jewellery, cash, clothes, TV, Fridge, a washing machine, a bed, a computer, table in a truck. Dungwal’s assistant Ajay informed the incident to the police. The attackers then gave both the mobile phone and left the place, the complaint mentioned.

The police on receiving the information reached the spot and took the grandmother and Saloni to the police station. The police also locked the house. Saloni told the police that her parents had gone to Mumbai and where they should stay now, she questioned the police. Under the guidance of PI Brahma Giri, API Shailesh Deshmukh is further investigating the case.

Tennis court damaged

According to the complaint lodged by tennis coach Rajendra Premraj Dungwal to the Mukundwadi police station, he runs a tennis court since 1989 behind the cricket ground in the N-2 Cidco area. On Wednesday night, some unknown persons damaged the security net amounting to lakhs of rupees at the court, the entrance, four poles and other articles. He rushed to the court and saw a JCB standing in this area. When the police arrived the driver removed the JCB.

Tennis court and ADCA dispute

A tennis court is operated on the land of the Aurangabad District Cricket Association (ADCA). Former secretary J U Mitkar without passing any resolution had given the association land on rent for the court. Before giving ADCA's land on rent, it is mandatory to take permission from the charitable commissioner and CIDCO. The concerned person has not even paid the monthly rent of Rs 500 for the past 32 years.

- Sachin Muley, secretary, ADCA.

ADCA people damaged the tennis court on Thursday. No one can interfere in the tennis court and it is mentioned in a copy of the court. Still, the Association people damaged the net, cut the poles, and damaged the court.

- Rajendra Dungwal, tennis coach.