Tension-free immersion procession will be held

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Various cultural, sports and other activities will be organised and a tension-free immersion procession will be organised during the Ganesh Utsav this year”, opined the president of the Ganesh Mahasangh Utsav Samiti Rajendra Janjal in a press conference here on Monday. He said, the Samiti will go the homes of the freedom fighters and will felicitate them.

Initially, he thanked chief minister Eknath Shinde for not imposing much restrictions on the celebration of the Ganesh festival. The mandals are happy due to the less restrictions for gaining permits, idol height, fees concession and other issues, Janjal said.

The Ganesh Mandals need to be given specific time during the procession to avoid the congestion at City Chowk area. The Mahasangh is considering this issue.

Founder president Pruthviraj Pawar, Vinod Patil, Abhijeet Deshmukh, Rajendra Date Patil, Vishal Dabhade, Sandeep Shelke, Harish Shinde, Shakher Jadhav and others were present.

Janjal said, it was for the first time that the office of the Ganesh Mahsangh was inaugurated by any chief minister. Various social and cultural programmes will be organised. It will include Kavi Sammelan, Atharvashirsh pathan, entertainment programe and Wrestling competition.

Mahasangh’s Ganesh idol will be installed at Motiwala Complex in Nirala Bazar on Tuesday at 11 am in the presence of founder president Pruthviraj Pawar.