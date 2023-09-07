Tentative schedule of UG & PG winter session exam declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced a tentative schedule of winter October/November 2023 session examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The university declared examinations schedule for the academic year 2023-24.

The examinations of 27 different UG courses including B A, B Co, B Sc, B A (MCJ), BSW, BCA, BBA, B Voc, BFA and BPA will commence on October 17. The process of submission of examination form submission has already begun.

The students of PG courses like M A, M Com, M Sc, MSW, MFA, M Lib, MMCJ, M P Ed, MCA, MCM, MBA, MMS, M P M, M Pharm and M Tech will start appearing for the examinations on November 3.

The university asked the colleges to get filled the examination form in the prescribed format on time to avoid late fee charges for both students and the institutes.

There are 470 UG and PG colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashive districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The teaching has already begun in the colleges.

The admission date was extended several times on the condition that the college would complete the 90 days of teaching before the examination. The process of filling will get impetus as the admissions dates of UG and PG courses ended on Thursday while the last date of submission eligibility is September 15.

Examinations of courses of other faculties will commence on November 3.; the name of courses are as follows;

--LLB and LLB

--B Ed, M Ed, B P Ed and M P Ed

--DBM and DCA

--Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Food Technology

-Diploma in Pali and Buddhism

--Postgraduate Diploma Drilling Technology, Biotechnology, Forensic Science and Digital Law