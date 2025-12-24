Testing of additional 200 MLD water supply delays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, the municipal corporation and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had announced that water testing would begin from December 25. However, with the scheduled date arriving, it is now being reported that testing will take more time. Several minor and major works remain pending between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, and completing these is expected to take at least a month.

On the main 2,500 mm diametre pipeline, five gap-joining works are still pending. Tasks at the water treatment plant are also incomplete. Cleaning the water treatment plant, the jackwell, and the main pipeline will take a significant amount of time, with officials estimating that at least a month will be needed. The electrical supply-related work at the water treatment plant has already been completed.