Textbooks to be distributed to Govt & aided schools

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The students pursuing education in various Government, private aided and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) run primary schools will get textbooks on the first day of the school.

The Centre and the State government provide free textbooks under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan for school students. The process of distributing textbooks to the schools from the district will commence on May 27.

The CSMC placed an order of over 5.12 textbooks with Baalbharti Pune, for more than 1.17 lakh students, from the first to eighth standards of its schools.

Municipal Corporation administrator G Shrikant instructed the education department to distribute textbooks to all schools of the city by May end. So, the textbooks will be distributed between May 27 and 31.

Deputy Commission Ankush Pandhare will inaugurate the textbook distribution process. An officer from the Education Department Ganesh Dandge, education officer Bharat Tingote, manager of the textbooks store Pawar, assistant programme officer Dnyandeo Sangle, coordinator Anshari Fahimuddin and others collected the textbooks from the textbook bureau. Medium-wise number of students are as follows; Marathi (74,443), Urdu (38,915), Hindi (537) and English (3,435).