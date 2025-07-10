TGFI felicitates senior guides on Guru Poornima

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Tourist Guides’ Federation of India (TGFI) celebrated Guru Poornima with a difference during the inauguration of the national convention.

As an acknowledgement of the services rendered by local tourist guides in the last five decades (50 years), the TGFI felicitated considering them as gurus. They were Shamim Hashmi, Tajinder Singh Gulati, Indernarayan Sethi, Naseem Durrani, Raees Iqbal, Ram Pitambare, Dr Pradeep Bhalade, R B Shivalaya and Shaikh Abdul Gani. Tourism stakeholders like Sunit Kothari, Jaswant Singh, Surekha Shah, Dr Rajesh Ragade and Dr Madhuri Sawant were also feted for their valuable contribution in the sector on the occasion.