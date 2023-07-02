Thackeray calls meeting of leaders, MLAs, MPs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Against the backdrop of the political turmoil in the state, the chief of Uddhav Babasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. All the important leaders of the party, MLAs and MPs will attend the meeting.

NCP leader Ajeet Pawar along with other MLAs joined the Shinde-led government in the state on Sunday. A severe rebellion was seen in NCP after the rebellion in Shiv Sena. Considering the political upheaval in the state, Thackeray has called an important meeting on Tuesday. The leaders in Marathwada got the information about the meeting on Sunday, the sources said.