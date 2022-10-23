Thackeray in Aurangabad for the first time after split

Only a few leaders present at the airport

Aurangabad:

Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Aurangabad for the first time after the vertical split in Sena on Sunday. However there was no usual crowd of workers to welcome him at the Chikalthana airport. Only a few party workers present raised slogans.

Farmers are facing an unprecedented crisis due to crop damage caused by incessant rains. Crops including soybean, maize, millet and cotton were severely damaged. Due to this, suicides of farmers in Marathwada have increased. Against this backdrop, Thackeray had come to Aurangabad to reassure the farmers of Gangapur tehsil and check the crop damage. He was accompanied by Sena leaders Arvind Sawant, Chandrakant Khaire and Vinod Ghosalkar. MLA Uday Singh Rajput, Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Rajendra Rathod, City president Dyaneshwar Dange, Balasaheb Gaikwad, Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwanath Swamy and other members were present.

Only a few leaders

After the split in the Sena, Thackeray visited Aurangabad for the first time. As five MLAs from the district joined the Shinde group, the party suffered a huge loss. The party leaders are claiming that the workers are still with Thackeray. However today there was a discussion that there was no crowd at the airport to welcome the party chief.

Significant presence of Mahila Aghadi

Large number of Mahila Aghadi members were present at the airport to welcome Thackeray. District organizer Sunita Aulwar, former mayor Kala Ojha, Sunita Dev, Durga Bhati and others were present.