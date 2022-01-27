Thackeray inspects roads till 2.30 am in the night

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

State tourism and environment minister Aditya Thackeray wandered around the city till 2.30 am in the morning looking at various development works. He gave priority to inspect the road works done from the government fund of Rs 152 crore. He instructed the municipal officials to make side drains for rain water and repair the road dividers.

During his two-day visit, Thackeray reviewed various development works in a meeting at the divisional commissioner office. He had tea at the residence of municipal administrator Astik Kumar Pandey. After this he suddenly decided to inspect the road works. He inspected the road works for three and a half hours. Road works are in progress, but full funding from the government was demanded from Thackeray. He told the corporation officials and public representatives that he would try to provide funds.

Thackeray was on these roads

Thackeray inspected road from Agrasen Chowk to GST office, Raj Heights to Chishtiya police station, API Corner to Kalagram, Cidco N-1 police station to Prozone Mall, Pundalikanagar water tank to High Court, Police Mess to Kutkut Gate, Salim Ali lake to district collector office. Thackeray ordered not to compromise on quality while doing road works. Municipal officials claimed that he was satisfied with the work.