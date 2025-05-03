The best medicine for a healthier life

Raj Patil

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

World Laughter Day, celebrated every first Sunday of May, highlights that healing doesn’t always require a prescription sometimes, it’s as simple as a shared smile and an open heart. In a world burdened by stress and despair, laughter can be both a choice and a cure. This year, citizens of city joined laughter clubs, embracing the therapeutic power of humor.

The Laughter movement, a global initiative, aims to unite people through the universal language of laughter. It’s a non-religious, non-racial, non-profit effort to promote health, joy, and peace. The celebrations in city embodied this spirit, with people from all walks of life coming together to laugh and release stress. Studies confirm that laughter is a powerful medicine. It strengthens the immune system, improves mood, reduces pain, and helps manage stress. Laughter relaxes muscles, boosts oxygen flow, and promotes emotional balance, making it easier to face life’s challenges with a positive outlook. Share jokes, organize game nights, play with pets or children, post funny pictures, and spend time with humorous people.

A new beginning for laughter therapy

A new wave of laughter therapy has begun in city with the launch of the Stand-Up Comedy Club. The club has quickly become a go-to spot for residents seeking relief from daily stress. With its blend of humor and wit, the club offers a therapeutic environment where laughter becomes a powerful tool for emotional and mental wellness.

"As you laugh, your brain releases endorphins and secretes serotonin chemicals that lift your mood and ease stress. These natural boosters play a key role in emotional balance, helping you stay mentally healthy and feel more connected to life. I encourage citizens to embrace laughter, engage in social activities, and make mental well-being a priority for a happier, healthier life."

-Dr. Pranad Joshi MD Psychiatry

"Laughter increases life expectancy, helps regulate emotions, and is a natural remedy to fight depression. I’ve seen patients heal faster when they smile more. It’s free, effective, and deeply human the best medicine we often ignore."

— Dr. Suresh Jaiswal, MD (Medicine)

“I’ve lived 75 years, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that a good laugh keeps the heart young. It may not solve everything, but it certainly makes life easier to bear. And also, get involved in clubs don’t remain alone.”

- Vimal Gorakh