Theft in dry fruit shop

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City Chowk police station has registered an offence against a gang of unidentified thieves for stealing 16 kilograms of cashew nuts and 10 kgs of almonds from a dry fruit shop situated in the vicinity of Shahgunj. The estimated loss is Rs 18,500.

Police said that Mohammed Abdul Salam “ (Lota Karanja) runs a dry fruits shop in the vicinity of Shahgunj Daily Vegetable Market. After closing the shop on May 29 at 10.30 pm, he returned to open it on May 30 at 10 am and was shocked to see a few tins of the roof were removed.

He lodged a complaint stating that 16 packets (each of one kg) of cashew nuts valuing Rs 11,250 and 10 packets of almonds (each of one kg) valuing Rs 7,200 have been stolen from the shop.

The City Chowk police are investigating the case. The same police station is also investigating an old case in which the thieves had stolen lentils and pulses, apart from other goods, from a grocery shop in their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the police during the survey of CCTV cameras saw the thieves entering the shop with covered faces with cloth to seal their identities.