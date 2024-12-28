Theft of Rs 3 lakh using Rs 10 notes as decoy at Kranti Chowk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at the Vedantnagar Police Station following a theft incident that occurred on the road between Kranti Chowk and the railway station. The complainant, identified as Kishor Savant (27) from Vijaynagar Nakshtrawadi, reported the theft of Rs 3 lakh in cash. According to the complainant, while seated in the driver’s seat of his car (registration number MH20-DZ-7777), he was approached by Accused 1, who threw Rs 10 denomination notes near the vehicle, signalling him to pick them up. As the complainant was collecting the fallen notes, Accused 2, dressed in a black shirt and white pants, opened the rear door of the car, stole a black-coloured sack bag containing Rs 3 lakh in cash and fled the scene in a rickshaw.

The stolen cash included 500 notes of Rs 100, 500 notes of Rs 200 and 300 notes of Rs 500 denominations. A case has been registered based on the incident, and investigations are ongoing.