Thief snatches woman’s necklace at temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief snatched a 14-gram gold necklace (1.5 tolas) from a 70-year-old woman while she stood in line for darshan at a local temple on Datt Jayanti. The incident occurred at 7 pm on December 4, and she filed a complaint with Pundliknagar police station on December 5.

Vijayalakshmi Shankar Parne, who lives in N-4 with her family, was visiting the temple with her husband. Amid the crowd, the thief broke her necklace and fled. She immediately reported the theft after completing the darshan.