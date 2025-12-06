Thief snatches woman’s necklace at temple
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 6, 2025 22:20 IST2025-12-06T22:20:14+5:302025-12-06T22:20:14+5:30
A thief snatched a 14-gram gold necklace (1.5 tolas) from a 70-year-old woman while she stood in line for darshan at a local temple on Datt Jayanti. The incident occurred at 7 pm on December 4, and she filed a complaint with Pundliknagar police station on December 5.
Vijayalakshmi Shankar Parne, who lives in N-4 with her family, was visiting the temple with her husband. Amid the crowd, the thief broke her necklace and fled. She immediately reported the theft after completing the darshan.