Thief who robbed a sleeping person apprehended within an hour

Chhawani police arrest suspect in a trap

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A person who had an argument with his brother left his house and fell asleep near a temple in Padampura on Sunday. However, a thief woke him up and robbed him. Meanwhile, the Chhawani police arrested Rajan Prahlad Kakade (19) in this case within an hour.

According to police, Khan Bismillah Khan Pathan (40) had an argument with his brother on Sunday night. So they left on foot to go home to Waluj. After reaching Padampura through the railway station, he sat near a temple and fell asleep. Meanwhile, Rajan robbed him at 2 am in the middle of the night and ran away. Bismillah then headed towards the Chhawani police station. Meanwhile, the Chhawani police station officers Sumedh Pawar, Vishal Dandge were on patrol. They saw a suspicious motorcyclist riding towards Panchvati Chowk. They immediately informed inspector Kailas Deshmane who laid a trap on the road and the motorcyclist was caught. During the search, the looted wallet, knife and cash was found. He was taken to station. Meanwhile, Bismillah also reached the station to lodge a complaint. He immediately recognized the robber and registered a case.