Thieves decamp with 16 tolas of gold; cash Rs 5 lakh in HBT case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a fresh house-breaking theft, the thieves broke open the lock of a house and decamped with 16 tolas of gold ornaments; cash Rs 5 lakh and CCTV cameras DVR, in Cidco N-1, last night. The incident came to light on Thursday at 10.30 am.

It so happened that the 34-year-old woman, who is a resident of N-1 Town centre, runs a Salon Academy and has a salon in the Mall. On September 13, she conducted the classes of her students from 11 am to 3 pm. Later on, she went to meet her friend staying in Padampura at 4.30 pm. However, the complainant halted at her friend’s home on insistence in the night. She returned home this morning and found the articles and other things in the bedroom scattered on the floor. She then opened her almirah and found that all the gold ornaments were missing from the drawers and lockers of the almirah.

The list of stolen ornaments included necklace weighing 20 gram, two chains of 20 gram, mini ganthans of 40 gram and 15 gram each, three rings of 10 gram each, thick gold chain of 20 gram, three pendants of 4.5 grams, ear rings of 10 gram, and other silver rings of 60 grams, cash Rs 5 lakh and DVR of CCTV cameras.