Thieves do not spare policeman’s house; steal valuables worth Rs 2.75L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The thieves have not spared even the police now. Valuables worth Rs 2.75 lakh were stolen from the house of a policeman at Girijanagar in Mitmitta area beween August 22 and 24. A case has been registered with the Cantonment police station on August 26.

According to the complaint lodged by Bhausaheb Dadarao Gande (Girjanagar, Mitmitta) he had gone out of the station with his family members on August 24 and his house was closed since then. On August 24, he received a phone call from his neighbour Vishnu Darekar that the door of the house was broken and suspected theft. Hence, Gande asked his relatives to inform the police. He returned to the city on Saturday and found that the lock of the door was broken and valuables worth Rs 2.72 lakh were stolen. PI Kailas Deshmane, PSI Ganesh Kedar and others visited and inspected the house.

Three tolas of gold necklace, two tolas three rings, 4 tolas bangles, half kgs silver Ganpati idol, Rs 22,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 2.72 lakh were stolen.