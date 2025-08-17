Thieves flee with six tolas of gold, Rs 40,000 cash in Garkheda

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Burglars struck at a house in Sandeshnagar, Garkheda, and stole six tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 40,000 cash while the owners were away in their native village. The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

House owner Vaishali Chinawale, who lives with her husband at Banai Bungalow, Plot No. 5, Sandeshnagar, lodged a complaint at Pundliknagar police station. Police said the couple had left for Jalgaon on August 13. On August 16, a neighbour alerted them over the phone that the lock of their main door was broken. When they rushed back, they found both bedrooms ransacked and valuables missing. The stolen property includes a 4-tola gold necklace, a 1-tola mangalsutra, a 5-gram gold ring, a 5-gram crescent-shaped gold earring, a 3-gram gold nose ring, and Rs 40,000 cash. Pundliknagar police have registered a case and started further investigation.