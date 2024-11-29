Thieves steal Rs 2.31 lakh from Apna Bazaar’s Shital Agency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into Shital Agency in Apna Bazaar Market on Jalna Road and stole Rs 2.31 lakh in cash on the morning of Thursday. The incident was captured on CCTV.

Anand Sumerchand Bansal (47, N-1 Cidco) runs Shital Agency in shop number 107 at Apna Bazaar, where he sells bearings. On the evening of Wednesday, he locked up the shop at 7 pm and left for home, leaving Rs2.32 lakh in cash in a locker. The next morning, at around 9.15 am, a neighboring shopkeeper, Sahel, noticed that the shutter of Anand's shop was lifted. Upon checking, Anand discovered that the cash from the locker was missing. The case has been registered at Jawaharnagar Police Station. The theft was captured on CCTV, where one thief is seen lifting the shop's shutter and entering. Using a weapon, he breaks the locker and takes the cash. Meanwhile, his accomplice is seen standing outside, keeping watch.

(Photo)