Thirst of citizens to quench by spending Rs 2700 crore under Amrut 2.0

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 7:

The ambitious new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore which was sanctioned by the state government in 2019 is now proposed to be implemented under Central Government’s Amrut 2.0 with an addition of Rs 1,020 crore. The state government has approved the detailed project report (DPR) submitted by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) valuing Rs 2700 crore.

The AMC has included a demand of Rs 425 crore made by the contractor (referring to the increase in steel prices) and

Rs 600 crore of O & MR (material review), said the sources.

Besides, the state government has approved Phase I and II work valuing Rs 1680 crore, although Phase I works are presently underway in the city.

It may be noted that one year passed to the start of the new water supply scheme works. The Phase I works of valuing Rs 1340 crore are being done by GVPR Company. It will be constructing elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs), two master balancing reservoirs (MBRs), three water treatment plants (WTPs), laying a distribution pipeline of length 1900 km in the city, laying the main pipeline of 2500 mm diameter of length 40 km between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi, laying pipelines interconnecting ESRs, etc.

Phase II works

It may be noted that the Phase II works are yet to be started. It includes the construction of a pumping station, installation of new pumps and other technical works. However, the AMC included both Phase I and Phase II works. As per the Central Government’s directives and rules, the AMC administrator A K Pandey prepared a DPR valuing Rs 2700 crore and sent it to the Central Government through the State Government for approval, said the sources.

AMC’s share

The project will see the monetary share of the Centre and the State, while the AMC will have to invest a 20 per cent share of Rs 540 crore in the project.

DPR of Satara-Deolai

Earlier, the state government had also approved the DPR of Rs 254 crore for laying drainage pipeline in Satara-Deolai localities under Amrut 2.0. In this project also the AMC will have to invest its share, apart from the Centre and the State, pointed out the sources.