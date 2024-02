Thiyya agitation being staged in suport of Jarange’s strike

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Sakal Maratha Samaj started indefinite ‘Thiyya’ agitation at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday in support of Manoj Jarange’s indefinite strike launched at Antarwali Sarati at Ambad tehsil in Jalna district.

He was demanding reservation in the OBC category for the community members. The agitators at Kranti Chowk displayed a banner ‘Ladha Garajwant Marathyancha’ and also raised slogans. Members of Sakal Maratha Samaj said that the ‘Thiyya’ agitation would be continued day and night.