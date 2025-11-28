Thoughts of Mahatma Phule are the epic of change

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mahatma Phule inspired the courage to question contemporary systems and seek the truth. He also instilled the ideology of critically examining traditions within the Bahujan community, said Literature Academy Award-winning author, Shrikant Deshmukh . He added that the thoughts of Mahatma Phule represent the epic of social change.

A special lecture on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Memorial Day was held on Friday at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. Vice-chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari presided over the event. The session saw the presence of pro-vice-chancellor Dr. Walmik Sarwade, director of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Center Dr. Sunil Narwade, and director of Mahatma Phule Foundation Dr. Anand Ubale.

Shrikant Deshmukh delivered a lecture on “Mahatma Phule: Time and Contribution.” He said that after the medieval period, Maharashtra was under the Peshwa rule, and the common people were trapped in the shackles of rituals and traditions. In such a time, Mahatma Phule was born and, in a sense, began the intellectual revolution for the Bahujan society. Phule was a pioneer of social reform and fought the battle for change. For this reason, he is recognized as the first reformer of Maharashtra, stated vice-chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari during the presidential conclusion.

Dr. Anand Ubale delivered the introductory remarks, Dr. Yuvraj Sutar conducted the proceedings, and prof. Vitthal Chopde proposed the vote of thanks.

Photo Caption:

Honoring Shrikant Deshmukh during the lecture organized at the university on Mahatma Phule Memorial Day, with vice-chancellor Dr. Vijay Fulari and pro-vice-chancellor Dr. Walmik Sarwade.