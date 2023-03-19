Thousands defy police, participate in 'Hindu Jangarjana Morcha' in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

-Despite police denying permission, citizens take to the streets to celebrate renaming of city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The police administration denied permission to Sunday's 'Hindu Jangarjana Morcha' citing law and order in the city. Thousands of people marched in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar even after the police refused permission. Not only this, but seeing that more people participated in the march than expected, the police increased the security at the right time.

The Central and State governments have decided to rename the city Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. To congratulate the government for this decision and in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a march was organized in the city by Sakal Hindu Ekatrikaran Samiti on Sunday. The organizers had been informed that the police administration had refused permission for the march citing law and order. Although the police administration denied permission for the march, the organizers were adamant about holding the march.

Thousands of citizens participated in the march despite knowing that a case could be registered by the police for violating the orders after the police refused permission. The citizens in the march had Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar placards in their hands, saffron handkerchiefs around their necks and saffron caps on their heads. The number of women was also significant. The marchers were chanting slogans in support of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and protesting against MP Imtiaz Jaleel.

Route of the march changed on last minute

The organizers had fixed the route of the planned march from Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate, Tilak Path to Aurangpura. The organizers had also sought permission from the police for this route. However, considering the crowd at the march and the markets of Tilak Path, Aurangpura, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, the police changed the route of the march in due time, keeping in mind the fact that if the miscreants entered the march and created any disturbance, it could lead to disaster. Police blocked the road from Kranti Chowk to Paithan Gate by putting up barricades. After this, the march proceeded from Kranti Chowk via Adalat Road, near Satish Motors, IMA Hall, in front of Vivekanand College, Samarthnagar, via Nirala Bazar to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Statue in Aurangpura.

CP, along with officers, employees on bandobast

The city police had taken precautions to ensure that the march was peaceful. Police had deployed heavy security on the march route from Kranti Chowk to Aurangpura. Police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta, Deputy commissioner Deepak Girhe along with police inspectors of all police stations in the city along with other police officers and staff were deployed for security.