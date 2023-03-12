Thousands of people gather for funeral

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Six persons from Barve and Borude families from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar died in an accident near Mehkar on Sunday morning. The bodies of the deceased reached their houses at N-11 and N-9 Hudco area in five ambulances in the evening. After keeping the bodies in the houses for a few minutes, the funeral processions were taken from their houses to the N-11 crematorium. Thousands of people had gathered for the funeral. Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Kishor Nagare, and other dignitaries from political and social fields were present.

The faces of the deceased could not be identified. People were emotional about seeing the bodies. The relatives and family members were crying. People prayed that the family members should get the strength to recover from the grief soon.

In all, five women from both families died in the accident including four married women and a small girl. Women from various parts of the city were present. The bodies were cremated after executing all the religious rites.