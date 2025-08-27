Threats, abduction, forced marriage and assault of 18-year-old girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An 18-year-old student from Bajajnagar was abducted, forced into marriage, and sexually assaulted after repeated threats from a youth in Waluj.

MIDC Waluj police on Tuesday have booked Ritik Salampure, Nitin Gawande and another accomplice under various sections. Police said Salampure had been pressuring the girl for months, threatening to kill her brother and leak her photographs when she refused his advances. On August 20, he proposed elopement, and after she declined, renewed his threats. Around 12.30 am on August 21, Salampure and his aides allegedly forced her into a car and took her to Alandi, Pune, where she was married against her will at an Arya Samaj temple. She was later confined at a hotel in Nana Peth and repeatedly assaulted. On August 25, the girl’s relatives tracked her down in Pune and rescued her. Following her complaint, police registered offences against the accused trio.