Three assault two with rods

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After an argument over “Where are you going?”, three individuals allegedly beat two friends with rods. The incident occurred on Saturday around 1.30 pm behind Navkar College, in Tarangan. The accused have been named as Sachin Magar, Akash Bhadke, and one unidentified person. The complainant, Shubham Ramesh Suryavanshi (29, Dalalwadi), along with his friend Shubham Gadekar, was heading towards the city when the known accused confronted them, verbally abused them, and assaulted them with rods. One of Shubham’s fingers was bitten. His wife was also assaulted by the three. A case has been registered at the Chavani police station in this regard.