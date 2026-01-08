Three devotees killed, four injured in fatal road accident at Chalisgaon Ghat

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Three devotees got killed and four others sustained grave injuries in a devastating accident that occurred in the Chalisgaon Ghat when a four-wheeler carrying devotees from Shevgaon (Ahilyanagar district) to Ujjain for darshan met with a serious crash on Wednesday at 10.30 pm. The vehicle was completely mangled, resulting in the instant death and serious injuries of devotees.

Seven devotees from Shevgaon in Ahilyanagar district were travelling in a four-wheeler (MH 16 DS 6050) to Ujjain to seek darshan of Lord Mahakaleshwar. At about 10.30 pm, near the V-Point in the Chalisgaon Ghat section, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed forcefully into the roadside parapet wall, reducing it to wreckage.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Chalisgaon rural police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Chalisgaon Rural Hospital. After examination, the medical officer declared Tukaram Rambhau Ambhore (27), Shekhar Ramesh Dhurpate (31), and Dhansham Ramhari Pisote (30, all residents of Shevgaon, Ahilyanagar district) as dead.

Meanwhile, the seriously injured devotees Yogesh Tukaram Sonawane (28), Akshay Shivaji Gire (25), and Dnyaneshwar Kanta Mode (resident of Shevgaon, Ahilyanagar district) were shifted to the District Hospital in Dhule for further treatment after primary care. Another injured person, Tushar Ramesh Ghuge (26), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chalisgaon.

As news of the accident spread, relatives of the deceased and injured rushed to Chalisgaon. Further investigation into the accident is being carried out by assistant police inspector Nitin Patil of Chalisgaon Rural Police Station under the guidance of sub-divisional police officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad.