Three-hour fire guts paper mill in Paithan MIDC

A massive fire swept through Nath Industry, a paper manufacturing unit in Paithan MIDC, around 3.30 am on Saturday. The blaze destroyed large quantities of paper, chemicals and machinery, but timely action by workers ensured that all 19 employees on the night shift were safely evacuated.

Police said the fire started in the paper-coating section and spread quickly because of the highly combustible material stored inside. Workers noticed thick smoke and alerted others before informing Paithan MIDC police and the fire brigade. A team led by sub-inspector Ishwar Jagdale reached the spot immediately.

Five fire tenders deployed

Fire tenders from Paithan Municipal Council, Paithan MIDC, and three units from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar were deployed. However, due to the combustible nature of paper and chemicals, controlling the fire took nearly three hours. The blaze was finally contained by 6.30 am.

Case registered at the Paithan MIDC police station

Based on the company’s information, Paithan MIDC police registered the incident on Saturday evening. As per the report, the company’s manager, Gajanan Anshikar, estimated the damage at Rs 5.5 to Rs 6 crore. Police sub-inspector Jagdale, assistant police sub-inspector Dashrath Burkul, and staffers Kartarsing Single and Krishna Ugle inspected the site.