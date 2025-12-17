Three Indian softshell turtles released into their natural habitat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Three Indian softshell turtles, two injured after getting entangled in fishing nets and one found in an injured condition were successfully released back into their natural habitat on Wednesday. In the Mungasapur village , youths Mayur Haswal and Nilesh Chudiwal noticed two turtles trapped in fishermen’s nets. While trying to free themselves, the turtles sustained serious injuries. Another injured turtle was also found in the same area.

The youths immediately contacted Gautala–Autram Ghat forest range officer Sachin Shinde. All three turtles were shifted for treatment to the Man with Indies organisation’s treatment centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Under the supervision of veterinary doctor Amit Pardeshi, the turtles were treated and cared for for about eight days. After their health was found to have fully recovered, the turtles were released back into their natural habitat.

Caption: The turtles that were trapped in fishing nets were released back into their habitat on Wednesday.