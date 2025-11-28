Three MLAs face reputation test in Kannada municipal elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three current and former MLAs in Kannad city are racing to secure their political standing as the municipal elections approaching.

Sitting MLA Sanjana Jadhav is campaigning with Shinde Sena’s mayoral candidate and 18 councilor candidates to ensure their win. Former MLAs are also actively promoting their party candidates. Former NCP MLA Nitin Patil is leading campaigns for the NCP-BJP alliance, supporting a mayoral candidate and 24 councilor candidates. He is holding meetings, mobilizing party workers, and maintaining a daily presence in the constituency. Congress former MLA and state general secretary Namdev Pawar has joined the campaign with his family, focusing on voter connections and influence in traditional strongholds. The rivalry among these three groups has intensified the Kannada municipal elections, with tensions rising across all wards.