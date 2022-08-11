Three squads formed to detect illegal water connections in city

- AMC on mission Save Water.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 11:

The administrator and municipal commissioner of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Abhijeet Chaudhari underlined that he has constituted three squads, each led by a deputy engineer, to detect illegal water connections in the city.

The jurisdiction of AMC comprises nine zones. Hence, each squad will be active in three zones. Earlier, one squad was surveying the illegal connections in the city. The increase in squads will give momentum to the drive against illegal water connections, hoped the administrator.

“ The AMC has pin-pointed its focus on resolving water woes. The disconnection of illegal connections is very important. The present gap in water supply could not be reduced (to say two days or one day) further. However, the planning of water distribution in summer is underway. The task of laying pipelines, under the new water supply scheme, is underway in different parts of the city,” said Chaudhari.

“I have ordered authorities concerned to identify areas having uncontrolled leakages in water supply; with poor distribution of water supply; receiving contaminated water due to cross-connections etc and ordered them to replace the affected portions in distribution networks on priority. Getting constructed 10 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) is our utmost priority,” explained Chaudhari while speaking to media persons.

“ The new water supply scheme work is going on at a snail’s pace. The head of the monitoring committee and divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar had also expressed his displeasure in this regard,” said Chaudhari.