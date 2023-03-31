Three thousand crores budget approved by CSMC

-Rs 738.62 crores will be allocated towards maintenance and repairs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has sanctioned a budget of Rs 3,081 crore for the upcoming fiscal year of 2023-24. The budget was approved on Friday by the municipal administrator, Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary. The budget comprises a total expenditure of Rs 3,080 crore, with a surplus balance of Rs 1.16 crore.

The budget also includes works that were not completed in the previous year, amounting to Rs 293.50 crores. The municipal corporation is expected to receive around Rs 1,500 crores, out of which Rs 738.62 crores will be allocated towards maintenance and repairs. The remaining funds will be received from the government through grants.

Last year, the revised budget was Rs 1,325 crores, down from the initial budget of Rs 1,728 crores, as many works were not completed. To address this, the administration has included spiel works in this year's budget. Additionally, Rs 100 crores have been allocated for road work, which is currently under tender process.

The municipal corporation is expected to receive a monthly subsidy of Rs 325 crores from the government due to the GST subsidy. The administration aims to generate Rs 390 crores in a year, with Rs 35 crores from one per cent stamp duty, Rs 200 crores from property tax, Rs 150 crores in arrears, and Rs 3.50 crores through hawkers zone, Rs 7 crores through license fees, Rs 1.10 crores from pay and park, and Rs 45 crores from the 15th finance commission. Additionally, the corporation will receive a special grant of Rs 55 crores, Rs 18.36 crores for solid waste management, Rs 235.60 crores through the urban planning department, Rs 50 crores under Gunthewari, and Rs 80 crores for water supply. The corporation also expects to recover Rs 50 crores in arrears.

Chaudhary stated that the municipal corporation's own income is around Rs 1,574 crores, and the budget figures have increased due to the government subsidy received during the year. Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, Ravindra Nikam, deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, Nanda Gaikwad, City engineer AB Deshmukh and other officials were present.

New flyover in railway station MIDC

In a bid to improve transportation infrastructure, a new flyover will be constructed near Nirlep Company in Railway Station MIDC area for the residents of Beed Bypass. A budget of Rs 15 crore has been provisioned for this purpose, and the detailed project report will be prepared soon.

More CBSE schools

In addition, the demand for new classrooms in municipal schools has been growing for years. The corporation has allocated Rs 10 crore for the construction of 66 new classrooms. It has also been decided to open some more CBSE schools and provide a new curriculum for kindergarten, along with training for teachers.

Features of the budget:

-Provision to provide free bus passes to school students.

-Rs 10 crores for providing science materials, labs, e-learning classrooms and other works in municipal schools

-Rs 17 crores for implementation of welfare scheme for disabled persons

-Strengthening of fire department with Rs 25.20 crores

-Rs 7.25 crore for women and child welfare department

-Rs 50 lakhs for blood collection centre in Meltron

-Rs 60 lakhs for NICU center in Meltron

- Rs 1 crore to set up a state-of-the-art dialysis center

- Parking area in Jadhav Mandi

- An international standard pavilion will be constructed in the Garware sports complex