Three-year-old girl hit by pickup truck dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A speeding pick-up truck driver crushed a three-and-a-half-year-old girl playing in the yard of her house in Pimpalgaon Peth in the Sillod tehsil on Monday. The girl died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Purvi Swapnil Gunjal.

According to the police. Purvi was playing in the yard of her house on June 12 at around 6 pm when a pick-up truck (MH-20-AT-6357) hit her at high speed. Driver Naserkha Hussainkha Multani (Tanda Bazar) was driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Purvi died on the spot in this incident. After the accident, the driver fled away leaving the vehicle on the spot. A case has been registered in Sillod rural police station based on the complaint given by Sainath Tukaram Gunjal. The police are further investigating the case.