‘Ticha’ Ganpati to be installed at Lokmat Bhavan today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Lokmat Sakhi Manch with the aim to increase the participation of women in Ganesh Utsav and to honour womanhood, has taken the initiative to celebrate ‘Ticha’ Ganesh Utsav. The hall of Lokmat Bhavan has been decorated to install the Ganesh idol on September 19 at 12.15 pm.

Ticha Ganpati will be installed at Lokmat Bhavan between September 19 and 28. The centre of attraction of this celebration is the women’s Dhol pathak. The Aarti is conducted daily morning and evening by the women working in various fields. Sakhi Manch, through the Ticha Ganpati has provided a Ganesh Mandal, of their own to the women. The idol is installed in the secured atmosphere in Lokmat Bhavan. On Tuesday afternoon, Ganesh idol will be install amid the echo of drums played by the women’s Dhol Pathak. Later, the dignitaries will perform the Aarti.

Ganpati Atharvashirsh, Traditional attire competition on Sunday

On the grounds of Pune’s Dagduseth Halwai Mandir, a special collective recitation of ‘Ganpati Atharvashirsh’ will be held at Ticha Ganpati festival on September 24 at 3 pm. Similarly, a traditional attire compitition will also be held.

Modak preparation; Thali decoration competition

Modak preparation and Thali decoration competition will be held on Tuesday (September 26) at 3 pm. The participants will have to prepare and bring either sweet or hot modaks. They will be given 15 minutes time to decorate the modaks at the venue. Similarly, the Thali decoration competition will be held on the same day. The participants will have to bring a thali and decorate it at the venue.

Prizes to the winners

All the competitions will be held at Lokmat Bhavan. The winners of the competitions will be given attractive prizes. The associate partner of the Ganesh Utsav are Manjeet Pride and Chhatrapati Multi State Patsanstha. Further information about the competition registration call on 9850406017/9518393021.

Sketch competition on Monday

The Ganesh Sketch (Rangoli) competition will be held on Monday (September 25). The participants will have to make a picture of Ganesh by using Rangoli and the articles used in Puja. The competition will start at 3 pm.