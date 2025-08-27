‘Ticha Ganpati’ welcomed Amid dhol, tasha, and flower showers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As every year, the Lokmat group celebrated the arrival of ‘Ticha Ganpati’ with grandeur. Hundreds of young women from the Pavan Ganesh Dhol Pathak and Shiva Trust’s Lezim Pathak welcomed the deity to the Lokmat premises with rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha and traditional Lezim performances. The entire Lokmat Bhavan resonated with festive energy. Women showered flowers as part of the welcoming ritual, and everyone together welcomed the idol. Female employees were dressed in saffron ‘Feta’ and purple sarees.

For several years, the Lokmat group has been organizing this unique Ganeshotsav exclusively for women, providing them a platform to participate actively. The event, conducted under the motto “Deuya Ti La Maan” (Give her respect), promotes not just religious devotion but also social empowerment. Women handle all planning from idol installation to bidding farewell to Bappa. On Wednesday, the female staff performed the aarti, with representatives from Lokmat Sakhi present.

Competitions and Activities:

On 28th August at 4 p.m., Young 60 Awards will be presented. Other activities include Atharvashirsha recitation, modak-making, rangoli competitions, deity fashion show, and mehendi competitions at Lokmat Bhavan. Puja thali decoration and drawing competitions will be held at Chroma Prozone.

Aarti Opportunity for Women:

Various women’s groups are invited to perform Bappa’s aarti from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can contact the organizers at 9850406017 or 9730862296.

Captions:

Female employees and Lokmat Sakhi representatives, including Marathon director Ruchira Darda, welcoming Bappa at the Lokmat Ganeshotsav.

Young women from Pavana Ganesh Dhol Pathak welcomed Bappa with the beats of dhol-tasha at Ticha Ganpati festival.

Young women from Shiva Trust’s Lezim Pathak added colour to the Lokmat Ganeshotsav with traditional Lezim performances.