TIFAN competition to ignites innovation in agriculture

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Technology Innovation Forum For Agriculture Nurturing (TIFAN) competition, fostering agricultural advancement through innovative solutions has been organized by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAEIndia) in collaboration with Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha (CSMSS) and MAGIC, the competition targets students and faculties from technical and agricultural education sectors.

The event will be held in three stages, kicking off with a seminar on September 4 at the CSMSS's Rajshree Shahu Maharaj auditorium at 10 am. This year's challenge revolves around the creation of an automated multi vegetable transplanter. The competition's stages comprise project report submission, online presentations, and concluding with physical presentations. Participants can register at saeindia.org/tifan before the September 15 and inquire at tifansaeindia@gmail.com.