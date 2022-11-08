Time to think about prosperity of Marathi literature & culture: Justice Chapalgaonkar

Talking to this newspaper, Justice Chapalgaonkar who retired from the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High, said that he had two options for a career as a teacher and lawyer upon completion of M A Marathi and LLB education.

“I joined as a lecturer of Marathi at Latur-based Dayanand College. I used to get Rs 200 as a monthly salary along with an allowance of Rs 35. I left the teaching job in a year when I realised that I can earn more in law practice. I started practising in the court and later, I was appointed judge at the Bombay High Court. I served as a judge for 10 years. But, I did not give up reading literature and writing. I have written 27 books to date. I was associated with Marathwada Sahitya Parishad for a long time. Today, I am very much delighted about the appointment as president of Marathi Sahitya Sammelan,” he said.

Justice Chapalgaonkar said that this is the time to think about the prosperity of the Marathi language, literature and culture. “We can think about what more can be done on getting this opportunity,” he asserted.

Box

Vijaya Rajadhyaksha was the president of the All India Marathi Literary Meet that was organised in Indore in 2002. She is the mother-in-law of Sailee, the daughter of Justice Chapalgaonkar.

Sailee shared this information on social media that her father also received the honour of becoming Marathi Literary Meet president after her mother-in-law.

Box

Awards & honours

--President of 13th Rashtriya Bandhuta Sahitya Sammelan organised at Pune on January 21 and 22, 2021

--President of 26th Marathwada Sahitya Sammelan held by Navvikas Mandal Shikshan Sanstha at Majalgaon in 2004.

--Bhairuratan Damani award (2011)

--Principal Shivajirao Bhosale Smriti Sanman (2018)

--Independent non-executive director of Garware Polyester Ltd since 2003

--Trustee of Narhar Kurundkar Trust

Box

Brief Profile

Justice Chapalgaonkar was born in Beed district on April 10, 1937. After completing his schooling under the then Nizam Rule, he came to Aurangabad for higher education.

He studied at Milind College for some time. He was the first Marathi Department Head at Dayanand Science College, Latur. He practised law for some years in Beed court on completion of LLB and later at Bombay High Court and Aurangabad HC bench. He was appointed judge in the HC in 1990 and he retired from the post in 1999. However, he continued reading and writing. Currently, he is settled in Aurangabad.

Box

Books & awards

--Anant Bhalerao: Kaal Ani Kartavya

--Athavnitle Diwas

--Karmayogi Sanyasi (biography of Swami Ramanand Teerth)

--Kayda Ani Manus

--Kahani Hyderabad Ladyachi

--Teen Nyaymurti Ani Tyancha Kaal

--Tumchya Majhya Manatla (literature)

--Tyanna Samjun Ghetana (literature)

--Deepmaal (language, literature)

--Namdar Gokhalyancha Bharat Sevak Samaj

--Namdar Gokhalyancha Shahanpan

--Nyaymurti Keshavrao Koratkar

---Nyayachya Goshti

--Manatil Mansa

--Vidhimandal Aani Nyaysanstha: Sangharshache Sahajivan

---Sangharsh Aani Shahanpan

--Samaj Aani Sanskriti

--Sansthani Mansa

--Savlicha Shodh (social)

--Haravlele Snehabandh