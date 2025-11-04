Timeless truths for today’s world; Sunandaji to deliver lectures in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sunandaji, daughter-disciple of renowned philosopher Swami A. Parthasarathy, will visit Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna this month to share timeless Vedanta wisdom for modern life. Known for her clarity and depth, she brings ancient philosophy to life with rare insight and grace.

She has addressed premier organisations, corporations and universities across the world, including the Young Presidents Organization (YPO), EY, Harvard and Oxford Universities, and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

On November 6, Sunandaji will speak on Law of Karma, the ultimate rulebook of Life, at MASSIA’s Smt Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar Auditorium, Chikalthana MIDC, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Discover how every choice, thought, and action shapes where life takes you — and how understanding this simple truth can turn destiny into your own design.

She will explore the subject Ahimsa - The Human Way at Maharaja Agrasen Foundation, JES College Road in Jalna on November 7. Ahimsa is more than just non-violence, it is a mindset — living with empathy, kindness and balance in a world that often forgets to pause and care. Both evenings will begin with Bhajans at 6 pm. This will be followed by the talk. A book exhibition will also be open at both venues. Admission is free and open to all. Please register via the Qr. More details: 9765477377