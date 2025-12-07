Today's economic crisis caused due to ignoring Dr Babasaheb's economic thoughts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's economic thoughts were not assimilated, which led to today's economic disaster,” said adv Vishnu Dhoble, the National Secretary of Samajwadi Jan Parishad.

He was speaking at a programme organised at Gandhi Bhavan, Samarthanagar, on Mahaparinirvana Day.

Adv Vishnu Dhoble, who presided over the function, warned that if the government still does not take into account the national importance of the public sector, the rupee may depreciate further in the coming days and create a situation of economic chaos.

“The focus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's thought was to transform political democracy into social and economic democracy and provide all citizens with the right to live with dignity. To achieve this goal through the Constitution, he advocated a planned economy by proposing the concept of state socialism and tried to create a social structure based on justice, equality, freedom and fraternity,” he added. Adv Gautam Salve, Ranjan Dani, Dr Siddharth Narwade, and others also spoke.