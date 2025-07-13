Toll worker shot by colleague on Samruddhi Expressway; accused on the run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A toll plaza worker was critically injured after being shot by a colleague at the Sawangi toll booth on the Samruddhi Expressway late Saturday night.

According to police, the accused, Karan Bhalerao, and the injured worker, Bharat Ghatge, were inside the staff room around 9 pm when the incident occurred. Karan reportedly brought a pistol to the site. During a casual conversation, Bharat claimed it looked fake, prompting Karan to press the trigger to prove it was real. The bullet hit Bharat in the waist. Karan fled the scene immediately. Bharat was rushed to a hospital in serious condition. Phulambri police inspector Sanjay Sahane reached the spot and initiated a search operation to trace the absconding accused.

Firearm at toll booth triggers safety concerns

The incident has raised serious questions about staff background checks and security protocols on the Samruddhi Expressway. Locals fear such weapons could be misused to intimidate commuters, highlighting a disturbing lapse in oversight at key infrastructure points.