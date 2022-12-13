Tough competition in Senate 2nd phase polls

Aurangabad: There was tough competition in some categories of the Senate second phase elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The elections were conducted on December 10 while counting was held on Tuesday.

Utkarsh Panel dominated in the majority of seats of all the collegeiums while Vidyapith Vikas Manch panel one at least one seat in each category. One candidate of the Parivartan and Swabhimani panels won one seat each.

Sanjay Nimabalkar who was Senator from Management Representative collegium in 1994 and 2017 lost the election this time around. Nimbalkar and his opponent Ashlesh More received equal votes.

So, More was declared the winner since he had more votes of first preference than Nimablkar. Bhaskar Sathe, Chandrakant Kokate and Vaishali Khaparde were elected from the university teachers collegium for the first time. Umakant Rathod from Parivartan Panel won the election while its leader Vilas Khandare was defeated.

Polls held smoothly

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university administration, election committee and department officers and employees worked for three months continuously for the election.

“All election process was completed with planning, smoothly in a transparent manner,” he added.