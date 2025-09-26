Tourism and Sustainable Transformation: A Mixed Reality for the ‘Tourism Capital’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tourism is the business of evolving minds. This year, World Tourism Day carried the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, a call to build a creative, innovative, and transformative tomorrow. The idea is that tourism not only enriches travellers but also uplifts local economies, cultures, and societies.

However, city intellectuals and experts argued that the theme feels out of place in the local context, where tourist footfalls remain uncertain compared to world-renowned heritage destinations. While they acknowledged the government’s inclusive policies—investments in education, entrepreneurship, skills, and innovation—the initiatives remain at a nascent stage, far from achieving sustainability.

We take sustainable efforts: ASI

Superintending Archaeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle), Dr. Shiv Kumar Bhagat, asserted that conservation is never compromised. “Under sustainable efforts, we engage experienced local artisans skilled in stone cutting, lime mortar work, and carpentry to preserve monuments in their original form. Traditional methods are always adopted to restore heritage beauty,” he said.

Dr. Bhagat added that ASI regularly organises workshops to upskill conservationists. This year, a conservation workshop (October 6–10) will bring together archaeological engineers and experts from seven circles of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan (Western Zone) to share knowledge on new conservation trends, building materials, and emerging challenges in tasks.

We do not fit the bill: Intach

The state convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach), Mukund Bhogale, agreed that while progress is visible, sustainability remains a distant goal.

“The theme is not suitable for us, as we are still at the nascent stage of finding sustainable solutions. Yet, some positive steps have been taken. Initiatives such as solar power integration and eco-friendly accommodations at heritage sites; electric vehicles near Ajanta and Ellora to reduce pollution; dust-barrier gardens around monuments; ban on single-use plastics, plastic bottles and materials and discouraging littering; conservation of key water bodies like Salim Ali Lake, Harsul Tank, Kamal Talao and Ahilyabai Holkar Tank; water reuse campaigns are underway, and people are being sensitised; paperless entry tickets at monuments, etc are moving us towards sustainability,” Bhogale added.

Box

No sustainable effort to save eco-tourism spots: Historian

Noted historian Dr Dulari Qureshi accused the government machinery for not taking any efforts and ensuring that our natural heritages are preserved for the future generations. “The World Tourism Day theme feels like a cruel joke when applied to our city. We call ourselves the Tourism Capital, sitting on a goldmine of heritage like world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Daulatabad Fort, Pitalkhora, Bibi ka Maqbara, Panchakki, Naher-e-Ambari, the iconic Gates (man-made marvels), Himayat Baugh, and Dr. Salim Ali Lake (natural heritages).

She strongly criticised the neglect of Naher-e-Ambari, the 17th-century marvel by Malik Amber, once the city’s lifeline. Today, its clay pipes are buried under colonies and forgotten by authorities. Similarly, Dr. Salim Ali Lake is choking, while Himayat Baugh, once 300 acres, is now shrinking under encroachments.

“The Heritage Conservation Committee is missing in action—no plans, no urgency, just dead bureaucracy. What we see is not decay but deliberate destruction by negligence,” Dr. Qureshi warned.