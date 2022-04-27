Tourism Conclave in Aurangabad

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 27:

Aurangabad First, an NGO, in association with the union and the State Governments will be hosting a 3-days long Tourism Conclave, in the city, between August 4 and 6, this year.

The tourism meet of such kind is being held in the city after a decade or more. Now, the tourism industry is enjoying a relief after two-years-long pandemic situation, therefore, it is hoped that the tourism event will help overcome the recession, planfully, in future.

The professionals like travel agents, tour-operators, MICE agents, wedding planners, event companies, travel influencers, bloggers and journalists from

international (especially from Asian and Buddhist countries), national, state and local level will be attending the conclave, said the organiser and AF joint secretary Sunil Chaudhary.

The organisers will also have a word with ambassadors and key officers of different countries in this regard.

Aurangabad; a destination beyond Ajanta-Ellora

The tourism professionals will be apprised about the other important destinations, landmarks and tourist places, apart from world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The tourist places on outskirts of the city like Lonar Crater and Pitalkhora Caves will also be highlighted. The scope in pilgrimage tourism through a cluster comprising shrines at Ghrushneshwar (Ellora), Aundha Nagnath, Parli Vaijanath, Mahur Gadh, Tuljapur, Khuldabad, etc will be highlighted. The effort will also be taken to develop basic amenities at these sites and promote trade and commerce.

The AF president Ranjeet Kakkad said, “ The responsibility of organising the conclave will be shared by our vice president Mukund Kulkarni, secretary Dr Sunil Deshpande, former president Ram Bhogale, Rishi Bagla, Mansingh Pawar and Preetish Chatterjee. Under their guidance, Sunil Chaudhary will be organising the event. The other office-bearers executive secretary Hemant Landge, Nikhil Bhalerao and Abhijeet Hirap will be assisting him.”

What is Ideal Aurangabad?

The conclave will be based on IDEAL AURANGABAD concept. It includes ‘I’ for Inclusive; ‘D’ for Diverse; ‘E’ for Enriched; ‘A’ for Architectural and ‘L’ for Legend. The main aim of hosting the conclave is also to promote Aurangabad as 24x7x12 destination and attract tourists from all over world during the whole year.