Trader attacked over financial dispute; suspect in custody

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A financial disagreement escalated into a violent attack when a known acquaintance allegedly entered the home of interior and land trading businessman Abhijitsingh Hajari (43, Tilaknagar) and stabbed him. The incident occurred on the morning of Saturday.

Jawaharnagar police apprehended the suspect, Shaikh Shekhalal (30, Katkatgate), late that night. According to Hajari’s complaint, he borrowed Rs 10.4 lakh from Shayad in October 2023 at 15–20% interest for land trading investments. The funds were transferred to Hajari’s business account, Umarov Foam and Fabrics. However, the business failed to generate profit. Hajari repaid Rs 3.5 lakh on 21 August 2024 and Rs 1.5 lakh on 10 September 2024, with the remainder paid in cash. Despite these repayments, Shayad allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh, pressuring Hajari and sparking a dispute. On 27 December, while Hajari was alone at home, Shayad allegedly forced entry and attacked him with a knife. Hajari sustained serious injuries to his hand, amounting to a 15% impairment. His sister’s arrival prompted the attacker to flee. Hajari received treatment at a hospital before filing a complaint with Jawaharnagar police. Police inspector Sachin Kumbhar confirmed the suspect is now in custody.