Trader duped of Rs 5L online

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A cyber fraudster duped a trader from the Waluj area on the lure of returning his Rs 5 lakh deposited with a stock investment company online. Waluj police have booked an unidentified fraudster.

Dinesh Agrawal runs a grocery shop in the Waluj area. A few days back, he opened a D-mat account for investing in the stock market. On January 3, he deposited Rs 5,000 through RTGS in the account of a stock broker company named ‘Zirodha’. As the amount was not deposited in the company’s account, Agrawal searched the customer care number of the company and contacted it. The person on the phone asked him to download two apps so that the money will be transferred into his account. The person took the information of phone pay, google pay paytm and ATM card from Agrawal. As he was convinced with the person on the phone, he forwards the messages of OTP to the concerned person. On January 5, when Agrawal went to his bank, the bank manager told him at Rs 5.16 lakh had been transferred from his account in 10 different accounts. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with Waluj police station. PI Sachin Ingole is further investigating the case.