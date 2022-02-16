Trader tries to sell building on basis of forged documents

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

A trader tried to sell a building of Tanaji Chowk on the basis of forged documents.

Following the directives of the court, a case was registered against the trader with Jawaharnagar Police Station against the trader.

According to details, Jitendra Yadunandan Chawda (64, Tanaji Chowk, Shivshankar Colony) has a two-storey building at Tanaji Chowk.

He gave the first floor of the building on the rent to Dilip Shrihari Chowdhary (Tanaji Chowk) on December 16, 2011. Dilip Chowdhary prepared a fake sale deed of the property.

The sale deed was prepared in the name of Mayur Dilip Raut, Ankush Keshavrao Bhise, Yogesh Saheb Fatke, Janardhan Bhanudas Indapure, Deepak Tukaram Satdive, Nivrutti Pundlik Gaikwad (all residents of Shivshankar Colony). The name of the accused was also put there and tried to sell the building owned by Chawda. The incident came to light in November 2021. Chawda approached the court which directed police to lodge a complaint against the accused. Assistant police inspector Sudhir Wagh is on the case.